Welspun's Lavasa bid challenge could delay resolution further

Valor says it has followed all the rules

Welspun points out that Pramod Goenka, related to Valor's chairman Vinod Goenka, was a promoter of Yash Jewellery—a company in liquidation since 2014 and labeled a non-performing asset.

Both Goenkas had personally guaranteed its loans. Plus, a Valor subsidiary has also defaulted on bank loans.

Despite these issues, Valor says it has followed all the rules and is working with the resolution professional and the Committee of Creditors.

With Lavasa still facing over ₹6,600 crore in debt and ongoing legal hurdles, this new twist means more waiting for any revival plans.