Next Article
Meta's new super PAC to back pro-AI regulation candidates
Meta plans to launch a new super PAC—Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California—to support candidates who want lighter AI regulations.
This move, led by Meta's public policy VP Brian Rice, follows other tech giants like OpenAI and Andreessen Horowitz putting big money behind pro-AI efforts in 2025.
Meta's stance on AI regulations
California often sets the tone for tech laws nationwide, so Meta wants a say in upcoming elections—especially the 2026 governor's race.
Rice says tougher rules could "stifle innovation" and put California's technology leadership at risk.
With bipartisan funding and growing political involvement from Silicon Valley, this could seriously impact how AI is developed and regulated for years to come.