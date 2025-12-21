Trump plans more aggressive immigration crackdown with new funding

US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a more aggressive immigration crackdown, backed by billions of dollars in new funding. The plan includes increased raids on workplaces, despite rising criticism ahead of next year's midterm elections. This year, federal agents conducted some high-profile business raids but largely avoided farms and factories that employ undocumented immigrants.

Funding increase Massive funding boost for ICE and border patrol The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agencies are set to receive $170 billion in additional funding through September 2029. This is a massive increase from their current annual budgets of about $19 billion, following a major spending package passed by the Republican-controlled Congress in July. The administration plans to use this funding to hire more agents, open new detention centers, and partner with private companies to locate undocumented immigrants.

Public response Political backlash and rising public unease The expanded deportation plans have drawn political backlash ahead of next year's midterm elections. Miami, a city heavily impacted by Trump's crackdown due to its large immigrant population, elected its first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades last week. This was seen as a reaction to the president's policies. Other local elections and polls indicate growing voter concern over aggressive immigration tactics.

Approval ratings Trump's approval rating on immigration policy drops Trump's overall approval rating on immigration policy has dropped from 50% in March to 41% in mid-December. The decline comes as public unease grows over masked federal agents using aggressive tactics like tear gas in residential neighborhoods and detaining US citizens. Despite this, White House border czar Tom Homan told Reuters that Trump has delivered on his promise of a historic deportation operation while shutting down illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border.