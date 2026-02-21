Trump raises US import tariffs after Supreme Court ruling
Donald Trump just announced a temporary hike on all US import tariffs—from 10% to 15%—after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier "reciprocal" tariff rules.
The court's 6-3 decision means his previous trade orders, including an earlier order, are now invalid.
What to expect next
This tariff jump could make imported goods pricier for everyone, right when many are already worried about costs.
Trump called the court ruling a "disgrace" and quickly signed a new order using different legal grounds, aiming to keep tariffs in place for at least 150 days.
Expect more legal back-and-forth and some uncertainty about what you'll pay for things made outside the US.