Truth Social parent reports $400M loss amid crypto value decline
What's the story
Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has been hit hard by a massive financial loss. Its parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), reported a net loss of over $400 million in the first quarter of this year. The major contributor to this financial downturn was the plummeting value of cryptocurrencies. TMTG's revenue for the period was less than $1 million, according to a recent company filing.
Stake details
Trump has 41% stake in TMTG
Trump holds a 41% stake in TMTG, which is held in a trust set up to oversee his business interests while he serves as president. The company also operates in the financial services sector and had announced $2.5 billion in funding last year to invest in cryptocurrencies, an area of interest for Trump. However, the recent crash of digital currencies has severely impacted this aspect of their business.
Crypto impact
Bitcoin's value dropped significantly
The price of Bitcoin, for instance, has fallen from over $126,000 in early October to below $70,000 in March. It has since recovered a bit to over $80,000. As per financial regulations, TMTG had to disclose the value of its investments even if they hadn't been sold yet. This led the company to report a loss of $406 million for Q1 2026 with "the vast bulk" attributed to digital assets.
Revenue report
TMTG reported a revenue of $900,000
TMTG reported a meager revenue of $900,000 in the first quarter, which is quite low for a company with a stock market valuation of $2.47 billion. Despite these financial woes, the company says it remains focused on "expanding its infrastructure and audience to prepare for future monetized features." In December, TMTG had announced its merger with US-based firm TAE, which is working on nuclear fusion technology.