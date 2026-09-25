Trump Tower Kolkata nears completion, Tribeca Developers target December 2026
Trump Tower Kolkata, the luxury high-rise launched in 2017, is finally close to wrapping up after years of setbacks.
The 38-floor tower was supposed to finish by mid-2020, but ran into pandemic slowdowns, supply chain snags, and regulatory holdups.
Now, Tribeca Developers are aiming to finish the remaining work and apply for a completion certificate by December 2026.
Trump Tower approvals cleared, ₹14cr dispute
Progress picked up recently with key approvals like fire safety and drainage sorted out.
There's still a ₹14 crore property tax dispute slowing things down, but interest hasn't faded: apartments are priced between ₹5 crore to ₹9 crore, and some buyers have already been given access to their apartments in raw or bare-shell condition to begin interior work.
Tribeca plans to finish the remaining work and apply for a completion certificate by December 2026.