Trump to impose tariffs 'in another form' after court blow

US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue imposing tariffs "in another form," following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his reciprocal tariffs. The decision was a major blow to Trump's trade policy, and he argued it favored foreign countries and companies that have long taken advantage of the US . He claimed the court's ruling could potentially give away trillions of dollars to these nations and companies.

Tariff defense Court knew how badly I wanted victory: Trump In a lengthy statement on Truth Social, Trump defended his right to impose tariffs in another form. He said, "The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country." The President also thanked conservative justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh for their "wisdom and courage" in the case while criticizing the broader court for its decision.

Policy continuation Trump administration to continue trade policy Despite the Supreme Court ruling, Trump suggested his administration would continue its trade policy. The aim is to protect American industries and counter what he described as decades of unfair economic practices by rival nations. He also claimed the case involved potentially "trillions of dollars" that could be returned to foreign governments and companies, rewarding those who benefited from trade arrangements disadvantaging the US.

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