Trump weighs new tariffs on batteries, chemicals, telecom gear

US President Donald Trump is considering a fresh round of national security tariffs on some six sectors. The move comes after the Supreme Court recently ruled a large portion of his earlier tariff measures were unlawful. The proposed duties would target industries such as large batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic pipes, industrial chemicals, and equipment for power grids and telecommunications.

Legal framework Proposed tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act The proposed tariffs would be imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This provision allows the president to impose tariffs on imports that are considered a threat to national security. The planned measures would be separate from additional tariffs Trump announced after last week's court ruling.

Past actions Trump's previous use of Section 232 Trump has previously used Section 232 to impose tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper and auto parts. These tariffs remain in place and were not impacted by the Supreme Court's ruling. The broader market reaction saw mixed results in Asia-Pacific stocks as investors weighed Trump's renewed tariff threats against fears that AI advancements could disrupt software companies.

