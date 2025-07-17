TSMC achieves record profits amid AI boom
TSMC just posted its highest-ever quarterly profit—$12.8 billion for Q2 2025—up a huge 61% from last year.
Their revenue also jumped nearly 39%, thanks to everyone wanting their advanced chips for AI and smartphones.
Cutting-edge chips drive most of TSMC's sales
TSMC's cutting-edge chips (think 7nm and smaller) now make up most of their sales, powering everything from AI tools to high-performance devices.
With demand still climbing, TSMC has raised its forecast for next quarter, expecting up to $33 billion in revenue.
CEO says strong market demand keeps TSMC growing
AI is fueling the surge, but there are some hurdles ahead—like global tensions and currency swings that could squeeze profits.
Still, CEO C.C. Wei says strong market demand and clients rushing orders before tariffs kick in should keep TSMC growing by about 30% this year.