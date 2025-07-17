US markets fluctuate over Trump's federal chief firing speculation

The Fed is supposed to be independent from politics—Trump's threat raised worries about market stability and whether the central bank can do its job without interference. Even GOP lawmakers urged caution.

Stocks bounce back but investors remain wary

Stocks dipped at first but quickly bounced back: the S&P 500 ended up 0.3%, Dow gained 0.5%, and Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Solid earnings from Johnson & Johnson and PNC Financial helped calm nerves, but companies like ASML took a hit over tariff concerns, showing investors are still wary when politics mix with business.