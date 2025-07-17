Multibagger stock's 6,800% return fuels investor interest
Eraaya Lifespaces just pulled off a massive 6,800% stock jump in five years. Now, its edtech arm Ebix Smartclass is rolling out the new "Ebix AI School" program in New Delhi—aimed at teaching students from class 1 to 12 about AI, machine learning, and robotics using games and simulations.
The plan? Take this tech-driven learning nationwide by the end of 2025.
Eraaya moving away from hospitality and diving into technology
Eraaya is moving away from hospitality and diving into technology, with a market cap now over ₹1,000 crore (as of July 17) and shares priced at ₹53.
Promoters have boosted their stake to nearly 36%, while foreign investors hold over 22%.
With a big board meeting lined up on July 21, 2025, for future plans, Eraaya's strong backing signals it's serious about becoming a major player in India's edtech scene.