Multibagger stock's 6,800% return fuels investor interest

Eraaya moving away from hospitality and diving into technology

Eraaya is moving away from hospitality and diving into technology, with a market cap now over ₹1,000 crore (as of July 17) and shares priced at ₹53.

Promoters have boosted their stake to nearly 36%, while foreign investors hold over 22%.

With a big board meeting lined up on July 21, 2025, for future plans, Eraaya's strong backing signals it's serious about becoming a major player in India's edtech scene.