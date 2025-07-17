HUDCO proposes ₹3,000 crore fundraising via NCD issue

HUDCO's stock has climbed about 3% in the past month

The fundraising starts with ₹500 crore but can go up to ₹3,000 crore if needed.

After the news broke, HUDCO's shares dipped slightly by 0.76% to ₹230.81, though the stock has climbed about 3% in the past month.

The company's track record is solid—they've never missed a payment—showing they're serious about keeping their finances healthy.