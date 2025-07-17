Next Article
HUDCO proposes ₹3,000 crore fundraising via NCD issue
HUDCO is planning to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by offering unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement.
These NCDs offer a 6.64% annual interest rate, with payouts set for June 17, 2026, July 17, 2027, and July 17, 2028.
Investors get their money back after three years—no assets backing these debentures.
HUDCO's stock has climbed about 3% in the past month
The fundraising starts with ₹500 crore but can go up to ₹3,000 crore if needed.
After the news broke, HUDCO's shares dipped slightly by 0.76% to ₹230.81, though the stock has climbed about 3% in the past month.
The company's track record is solid—they've never missed a payment—showing they're serious about keeping their finances healthy.