Tata Electronics, Bosch collaborate for semiconductor production
Tata Electronics and Bosch are joining forces to ramp up semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in India.
They're setting up new chip packaging and manufacturing units in Assam and Gujarat, aiming to meet the growing need for smarter tech in cars.
A big step for India's tech scene
The partnership will bring an assembly unit to Assam and a foundry to Gujarat, with plans to support vehicle electronics too.
Tata's CEO Randhir Thakur says it's all about making India a global player in electronics, while Bosch's Dirk Kress is confident this move will help tackle the challenges of future mobility.
It's a big step for India's tech scene and supply chain strength.