Tata Electronics, Bosch collaborate for semiconductor production

A big step for India's tech scene

The partnership will bring an assembly unit to Assam and a foundry to Gujarat, with plans to support vehicle electronics too.

Tata's CEO Randhir Thakur says it's all about making India a global player in electronics, while Bosch's Dirk Kress is confident this move will help tackle the challenges of future mobility.

It's a big step for India's tech scene and supply chain strength.