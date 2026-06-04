TSMC optimistic as AI surge drives demand for advanced chips
Business
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is feeling upbeat about its future thanks to the surge in artificial intelligence.
CEO C.C. Wei shared that AI is pushing demand for smarter, faster chips across many industries, and even TSMC's customers are excited about where AI is headed.
TSMC raises revenue forecast, pledges investment
To keep up with all this new demand, TSMC recently raised its revenue forecast and promised more investment in its factories.
As a major supplier for tech giants like NVIDIA, and with Taiwan spotlighted at this week's Computex tech conference, TSMC's role in powering global AI looks set to get even bigger.