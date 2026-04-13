TSMC to report 4th straight profitable quarter on AI demand

TSMC 3-nanometre chips supply constrained

TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer chips, used by companies like NVIDIA and Apple, are in such high demand that supply can't keep up.

The company's market value has hit $1.6 trillion, almost double Samsung's, and its stock is up 28% this year.

With a $165 billion investment in Arizona and revised plans in Japan to manufacture 3-nanometre chips, TSMC is betting big on staying ahead as AI keeps growing.