TSMC to report 4th straight profitable quarter on AI demand
Business
TSMC is about to report its fourth quarter in a row of big profits, fueled by the exploding need for AI tech.
For January to March 2026, the chip giant is expected to report a net profit of $17.1 billion, a massive 50% jump from last year.
TSMC 3-nanometre chips supply constrained
TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer chips, used by companies like NVIDIA and Apple, are in such high demand that supply can't keep up.
The company's market value has hit $1.6 trillion, almost double Samsung's, and its stock is up 28% this year.
With a $165 billion investment in Arizona and revised plans in Japan to manufacture 3-nanometre chips, TSMC is betting big on staying ahead as AI keeps growing.