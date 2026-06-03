UAE becomes India's 2nd-biggest oil supplier in May 2026

India explores UAE pipeline, diversifies imports

Russia held onto its top spot by supplying 1.9 million barrels per day, helped by a US sanctions waiver, which is a solid 23% jump from April.

With shipping routes blocked since late February, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been rerouting their oil through alternative pipelines that are maxed out but cannot fully cover losses.

To keep things steady, India is now examining the feasibility of a direct energy pipeline arrangement with the UAE and has started importing more oil from places like Venezuela, Brazil, and the US.