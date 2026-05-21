Uber and JSW Group to introduce India-focused EVs for ride-hailing

JSW MG plans $440 million India investment

Earlier this year, JSW MG Motor (a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor) said it plans to invest up to $440 million to expand its India factory and launch new hybrid and electric models in India.

It's perfect timing: EV sales are already climbing fast, making up over 7% of auto sales by Q3 FY2026, mostly thanks to two- and three-wheelers.

This Uber-JSW team-up is hoping to ride that wave and speed up India's shift toward electric mobility.