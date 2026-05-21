Uber and JSW Group to introduce India-focused EVs for ride-hailing
Uber and JSW Group just announced a partnership to bring more electric vehicles (EVs) into India's ride-hailing scene.
Their goal? Make EVs that actually fit Indian roads and help the country move toward cleaner, more sustainable travel.
No word on the money side yet, but the focus is all about getting more EVs on the road for daily rides.
JSW MG plans $440 million India investment
Earlier this year, JSW MG Motor (a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor) said it plans to invest up to $440 million to expand its India factory and launch new hybrid and electric models in India.
It's perfect timing: EV sales are already climbing fast, making up over 7% of auto sales by Q3 FY2026, mostly thanks to two- and three-wheelers.
This Uber-JSW team-up is hoping to ride that wave and speed up India's shift toward electric mobility.