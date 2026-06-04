Uber deploys 500 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs for AV data

Ioniq 5s to log 2 million miles

Together, these vehicles are expected to log around 2 million miles of driving data every month. Pretty wild!

The first 50 hit the streets this summer.

Each Ioniq 5 comes retrofitted with cameras, lidar sensors, radars, and NVIDIA-powered processing for a full-on 360-degree view.

This move builds on Uber's earlier efforts using Lucid Air fleets in the US and Europe to train next-generation self-driving systems.