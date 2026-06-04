Uber deploys 500 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs for AV data
Uber's sending out 500 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars loaded with sensors across the globe this year.
These EVs will collect real-world driving data for Uber's self-driving car partners such as Waymo, Avride, and WeRide.
It's all part of Uber's push to level up its AV Labs division and share smarter data with more than 30 tech collaborators.
Ioniq 5s to log 2 million miles
Together, these vehicles are expected to log around 2 million miles of driving data every month. Pretty wild!
The first 50 hit the streets this summer.
Each Ioniq 5 comes retrofitted with cameras, lidar sensors, radars, and NVIDIA-powered processing for a full-on 360-degree view.
This move builds on Uber's earlier efforts using Lucid Air fleets in the US and Europe to train next-generation self-driving systems.