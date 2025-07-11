Uber faces stiff competition from Indian startup Rapido Business Jul 11, 2025

Rapido, one of India's top ride-hailing apps, is gearing up for an IPO after raising $200 million in fresh funding.

The latest round bumped its valuation to about $1.1 billion (₹9,200 crore), with big names like Prosus and WestBridge backing the company.

The IPO could happen as soon as late 2025 or in 2026, with a target valuation between ₹8,000-12,000 crore.