Trump administration's antitrust approach favors big deals

More mega-companies are likely to dominate the market

This shift means big companies like Mars (buying Kellanova for $36B) and Omnicom (snapping up Interpublic for $13.5B) got the green light without long waits.

By zeroing in on clear competition issues and settling early, regulators made it easier for large mergers to happen—potentially changing how industries look in the future.

For anyone interested in business or tech trends, this could mean more mega-companies shaping what we buy and use.