Trump administration's antitrust approach favors big deals
During Donald Trump's second term, US regulators fast-tracked approvals for $63 billion worth of major company mergers—much quicker than the slower, more cautious approach seen under Biden.
The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, led by Andrew Ferguson and Gail Slater, focused on deals with low competition risks and moved them through faster.
More mega-companies are likely to dominate the market
This shift means big companies like Mars (buying Kellanova for $36B) and Omnicom (snapping up Interpublic for $13.5B) got the green light without long waits.
By zeroing in on clear competition issues and settling early, regulators made it easier for large mergers to happen—potentially changing how industries look in the future.
For anyone interested in business or tech trends, this could mean more mega-companies shaping what we buy and use.