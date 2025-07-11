TCS delays employee wage hike decision

Even with pay raises paused, TCS saw its revenue grow 5.3% this quarter, hitting ₹64,479 crore—though profits dipped slightly by 1.7%. The company added over 6,400 employees last year and plans to hire about 42,000 fresh grads in FY26. For now, full variable pay is going to 70% of staff; others will get partial payouts based on performance.

What this means for IT jobs and salaries

TCS's decision shows just how much global trends are shaping India's IT sector right now.

If you're eyeing a tech career or already working in it, moves like this could signal what's ahead for salaries and job perks across the industry.

It's a reminder that what happens globally can hit close to home—even for big names like TCS.