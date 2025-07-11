Rolls-Royce, Safran compete for India's fighter jet project
India is about to pick a global partner—either France's Safran or the UK's Rolls-Royce—to help build engines for its upcoming stealth fighter, the AMCA.
Both companies are offering high-thrust engines and, importantly, full tech transfer so India can make, tweak, and even export these engines on its own.
This move comes as delays with Tejas jet engines have highlighted the need for stronger homegrown tech.
India wants to learn how to build, improve engines
Getting full control over engine technology is a big deal—it means India isn't just buying parts but actually learning how to build and improve them for future jets.
Rolls-Royce even pitched an engine design that could work in next-gen fighters down the line.
With test flights set for 2029-30 and induction by 2035, picking the right partner now is crucial for boosting India's air power and making its defense industry more self-reliant.