Rolls-Royce, Safran compete for India's fighter jet project

India wants to learn how to build, improve engines

Getting full control over engine technology is a big deal—it means India isn't just buying parts but actually learning how to build and improve them for future jets.

Rolls-Royce even pitched an engine design that could work in next-gen fighters down the line.

With test flights set for 2029-30 and induction by 2035, picking the right partner now is crucial for boosting India's air power and making its defense industry more self-reliant.