Jane Street ban impacts NSE's pre-IPO valuation

NSE is the backbone of India's stock market scene—running the country's biggest electronic trading platform and handling over 90% of equity derivatives trading. Its shares are in hot demand, currently trading near ₹2,000 each.

NSE's IPO likely to list on BSE by FY26

Last year, NSE pulled in profits of ₹122 billion on revenues of ₹171 billion, mostly from transaction fees.

The exchange is owned by big institutional investors like LIC and Canada Pension Plan.

For its IPO, about 35% of shares will be set aside for retail investors and half for institutions.

While the plan is to list on BSE by end of FY26, stricter regulations and recent market events could cause some delays after years of waiting.