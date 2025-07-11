Record-Breaking Birkin bag auctioned in Paris

The very first Birkin bag—once owned and customized by singer-actor Jane Birkin herself—just smashed records at Sotheby's Paris, selling for a wild $10 million in July 2025. That makes it the priciest handbag ever auctioned and the second most expensive fashion item in history.

The story behind the creation of the Birkin bag Back in 1984, Hermes designed the Birkin after Jane casually told their boss on a flight that she needed a bigger, more practical purse.

He sketched out the now-iconic design right then and there—complete with space for baby bottles!

This prototype featured unique details such as a fixed shoulder strap, built-in nail clipper, and closed metal rings.

A journey from Jane to auction Jane carried her one-of-a-kind Birkin for nearly 10 years, covering it with activist stickers and making it truly hers.

It was auctioned off for charity in 1994, changed hands privately, and finally hit Sotheby's this year.

Even though Jane later spoke out against exotic leather, her name still defines luxury—and this sale proves the hype is real.