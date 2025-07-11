Next Article
Trump proposes broad tariffs on trade partners
Donald Trump is pushing for a big change in US trade policy—he's planning to slap 15-20% tariffs on most countries the US trades with.
The EU and Canada could get official notice as soon as Friday.
The idea? Apply the same tariff rate to pretty much everyone, instead of picking favorites.
'Will not every country get formal letter'
Trump says not every country will get a formal letter, but the new tariffs will be rolled out broadly.
He's aiming for a more "fair" system by treating all trading partners equally with these uniform rates.
If it goes through, this would seriously shake up how the US does business with the rest of the world.