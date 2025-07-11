Next Article
Uniqlo owner foresees major tariff impact, plans price increases
Uniqlo's parent company, Fast Retailing, is getting ready to raise prices later this year because new US tariffs are about to make things more expensive.
Their CFO, Takeshi Okazaki, said the company expects these changes to seriously impact business starting this autumn.
Uniqlo's stock has dropped around 8% recently
To soften the blow, Fast Retailing sped up shipments before the tariffs kick in.
Still, they're expecting weaker sales in China and a 30% tariff on apparel from Sri Lanka isn't helping.
Even so, they're sticking with their profit forecast for now.
Meanwhile, Uniqlo's stock has dropped around 8% recently—one of the biggest falls among major Asian companies—thanks to both tariff worries and slow demand in China.