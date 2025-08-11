Uber Black gets first pickup zone at an Indian airport
What's the story
Uber has launched dedicated pickup zones for its Uber Black and Uber Comfort services at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The new zones are designed to provide seamless access to Uber's premium ride categories, complete with enhanced amenities and on-ground assistance. This is the first time an Uber Black zone has been introduced at an airport in India, further cementing its status as a premium mobility provider.
Customer focus
Enhancing travel experience
Arnab Kumar, Director of Business Development at Uber India and South Asia, highlighted the importance of this launch. He said, "Bangalore airport is one of the busiest and most important in India." With the introduction of these dedicated pickup zones for Uber Black and Uber Comfort services, Kumar said they are "enhancing the travel experience from the moment passengers step out of the terminal."
Service
A look at Uber Black
Uber Black is the company's premium service, offering rides in luxury cars with top-rated drivers. It is made for riders who seek a higher level of comfort, style, as well as service, often for business travel or special occasions. The Black service features high-end cars from brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The fares are also higher compared to standard rides.