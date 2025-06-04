Using Uber is now more simple for the elderly
What's the story
Uber has launched a new account type, 'Senior Accounts,' specifically designed for older users.
The account comes with a simplified app experience, larger text and icons, and less complex screens.
It also includes facilities like ride updates for family members, saved destinations, and the option to pay using a family member's card.
Mechanism
How do the Senior Accounts work?
Uber plans to roll out Senior Accounts globally, although it hasn't revealed a specific timeline for the international launch.
The feature is part of Uber's family profile feature, which also includes teen accounts.
Account managers can add their own payment methods, edit saved destinations, book the rides for older adults and contact drivers during a ride.
Functionality
Designated family members can book rides
In the US, the Senior Accounts feature also allows seniors to add their Medicare Flex card for eligible medical visits.
They can select a family member or caregiver who can book the rides, change settings, and contact drivers if needed.
Seniors can also choose to share their location so that such caregivers and family members can track their movements during rides.
Accessibility
Simple Mode for non-linked family accounts
For customers who want the experience of bigger font, reduced complexity, and clearer navigation but aren't linked to a family account, Uber has introduced a feature called 'Simple Mode.' This can be enabled in the Account section of the app.