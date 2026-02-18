Uber is investing $100 million in charging stations for robotaxis
Business
Uber is putting over $100 million into building fast-charging stations for its self-driving cars, starting in the Bay Area, LA, and Dallas.
The goal? Get their robotaxis on the road quicker and expand to even more cities soon.
Uber's charging network partnerships
Uber's teaming up with charging networks like EVgo (in US cities), Electra (Paris, Madrid), Ionity and Hubber (London).
These deals are expected to support the rollout of hundreds of new chargers in priority cities.
Current robotaxi operations and partnerships
Right now, Uber runs robotaxis in four US cities plus Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.
With partnerships across 20+ companies—including big names like Waymo and WeRide—Uber's aiming to stay ahead of Tesla in the race for autonomous rides.