Uber trims People and Places 23% to reduce role overlap

Senior layoffs amid 800-plus hires

Many of the layoffs hit senior positions, but Uber's still hiring for more than 800 jobs in areas like robotaxi tech.

The cuts affect less than 1% of Uber's global workforce (not drivers: they're still contractors).

Also, HR staff who were working remotely now have to be in the office three days a week as part of a mandate.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says these moves are all about making the team more effective for future growth.