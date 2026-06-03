Uber trims People and Places 23% to reduce role overlap
Business
Uber is shaking up its People and Places division, the group that looks after HR, hiring, office spaces, and company culture, by letting go of 23% of that team.
The goal? To cut down on overlapping roles.
This comes three weeks after Jill Hazelbaker was promoted to president and chief corporate affairs officer.
Senior layoffs amid 800-plus hires
Many of the layoffs hit senior positions, but Uber's still hiring for more than 800 jobs in areas like robotaxi tech.
The cuts affect less than 1% of Uber's global workforce (not drivers: they're still contractors).
Also, HR staff who were working remotely now have to be in the office three days a week as part of a mandate.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says these moves are all about making the team more effective for future growth.