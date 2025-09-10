Uber will soon offer helicopter rides, thanks to Joby
Soon, you'll be able to book a helicopter ride through the Uber app—thanks to Joby's latest move.
After buying Blade Air Mobility's passenger business for $125 million, Joby now gets access to key heliports linking Manhattan with JFK, Newark, and the Hamptons.
The big launch is set for 2026.
What's an eVTOL aircraft?
Joby will use its electric eVTOL aircraft—think helicopters but quieter and eco-friendly.
Each one fits four people, can hit speeds up to 322km/h, and travel around 161km on a single charge.
Plus, they're powered by six electric motors and lithium-ion batteries, so expect less noise compared to regular choppers.
Joby's air taxi plans
By teaming up with Blade and plugging into Uber, Joby is making air taxis way more accessible—and not just in New York.
They're planning commercial launches in Dubai first in 2026, then plans to operate in New York, Los Angeles, Florida, the UK, and Japan.
With established routes and customers from Blade, Joby is jumping ahead in the race for electric air taxis.