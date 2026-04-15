Uber's fast adoption of Anthropic's Claude code drove AI overspending
Uber jumped into using artificial intelligence (AI) for coding to speed things up, but it's run into some money trouble.
The company started using Anthropic's Claude Code to help engineers write software, but things moved quicker than planned, and the bills piled up.
Uber's chief technology officer, Praveen Neppalli Naga, admitted its AI spending shot past expectations and now it needs to rethink how much it's investing.
Anthropic's token pricing complicates Uber budgeting
Right now, about 95% of Uber engineers use these AI tools every month, and nearly 70% of the code that gets committed comes from them: AI is basically running the show.
But a new pricing model from Anthropic means Uber has to predict how much token consumption it will need in advance, making budgeting a headache in an industry that never stands still.