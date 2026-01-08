Ubisoft shuts down Halifax studio weeks after employees unionize

Ubisoft is shutting down its Halifax studio in Canada , just 16 days after the employees there voted to unionize. The company has claimed that the decision is part of "company-wide actions to streamline operations" and has nothing to do with the recent unionization. The closure will impact 71 positions, but Ubisoft has promised support for affected team members during this transition period.

Union impact Unionization vote and studio's previous projects On December 22, Ubisoft Halifax announced that 61 of its employees had voted to join the Game & Media Workers Guild of Canada. The studio's lead programmer Jon Huffman had said at the time that 73.8% of employees were in favor of unionizing. The studio was working on mobile games for Rainbow Six and Assassin's Creed franchises before the abrupt closure decision by Ubisoft.

Official response Ubisoft's statement on studio closure Ubisoft's official statement described the studio closure as part of a larger trend of cost-cutting measures. "Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs," the company said. "As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio," it added. The company also promised comprehensive severance packages and additional career assistance for those affected by this decision.