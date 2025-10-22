Next Article
UCO Bank to open 150 new branches by March 2025
Business
UCO Bank just announced it's opening 150 new branches across India by March 2025, taking its total to 3,472.
The goal? Make banking easier to access and boost its presence.
Alongside this, the bank is upgrading its branch spaces and bringing in more tech talent to improve digital services and cybersecurity.
UCO Bank's Q2 results and future plans
UCO Bank is showing steady growth: for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, it posted a net profit of ₹620 crore (up 3%), with better asset quality as bad loans dropped compared to last year.
With more branches and a push for modernization, the bank hopes to offer smoother experiences for customers—and maybe even open up new job opportunities along the way.