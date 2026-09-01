UFBU plans Indian bank strikes September 11, escalating October 26
Business
Big news for anyone who banks in India: the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which speaks for most bank employees, is planning a series of strikes.
It starts with a one-day walkout on September 11, then ramps up to three days at the end of the month.
If things don't change, they're ready for an indefinite strike from October 26.
UFBU seeks 5-day week, incentive fairness
UFBU wants banks to finally switch to a five-day workweek, something agreed to ages ago but never put in place.
They're also pushing back against new rules that let senior officers earn much bigger incentives than everyone else, calling it unfair.
With UFBU representing nearly all types of banks across India, these strikes could seriously disrupt banking services if their demands aren't met.