UK economy grew 0.1% in August: What is it? Oct 16, 2025

The UK economy inched up by 0.1% this August, just enough to bounce back from July's small decline.

This matches what experts expected, and the Bank of England (BoE) now thinks the economy will grow a bit more—0.4%—for the whole third quarter.

Even with inflation sticking around and growth staying slow, the BoE kept interest rates steady at 4% last month.