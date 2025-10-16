Nykaa's Diwali Dhamaka Sale is live: Top deals
Nykaa's Diwali Dhamaka Sale is live through October 22, 2025, with up to 50% off on top makeup brands like Nykaa Cosmetics, Maybelline, L'Oreal Paris, and Kay Beauty.
Skincare and haircare from Dot & Key, Cetaphil, and Laneige are up to 40% off.
There are also big savings on luxury fragrances—including flash deals on Lancome and YSL.
Luxury beauty sets are BOGO free
Nykaa Luxe is running a buy 2, get 1 free offer on premium sets from M.A.C., Estee Lauder, and Clinique—perfect for gifting or treating yourself.
Plus, Nykaa just dropped its first-ever Diwali-themed Advent Calendar: the "12 Days Of Glow" box packs bestselling beauty worth over ₹33,584 for ₹19,999.
With exclusive bundles and the new calendar, Nykaa's sale is positioned as a top destination for festive beauty shopping this year.