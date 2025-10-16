KitKat to Nespresso: Nestle to cut 16,000 jobs globally Business Oct 16, 2025

Nestle, the company behind favorites like KitKat and Nespresso, is set to lay off 16,000 employees globally over the next two years.

The move, announced by new CEO Philipp Navratil (who stepped in last month), is part of a plan to boost efficiency and save three billion Swiss francs by 2027.

Both office and factory roles will be affected.