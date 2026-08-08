UK issued over 500,000 visas to Indians in last year

Once their visa is approved, applicants must create an account with the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and use the UK Immigration: ID Check app to access their eVisa.

The UK government has said there is no fee for accessing an eVisa. However, travelers are advised to ensure that their passport is linked to their UKVI account with accurate details before traveling.

Any discrepancies could lead to delays at border control or airline check-in points.