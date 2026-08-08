UK issued over 500,000 visas to Indians in last year
What's the story
The UK has issued more than 500,000 visas to Indian nationals in the year ending March 2026. This highlights India's position as one of the UK's largest overseas travel markets. The milestone comes as the UK completes its transition to a fully digital visa system for all applicants. As part of this new system, successful applicants will now receive an eVisa instead of a physical sticker in their passport.
System benefits
Digital visa system
The UK's digital visa system is designed to make travel easier and more efficient.
The eVisa, a secure digital document, contains information about the holder's identity and their status as a visa holder.
To apply for this new type of visa, applicants must fill out an online form and visit a Visa Application Center to provide their biometrics.
Access procedure
Accessing eVisa
Once their visa is approved, applicants must create an account with the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and use the UK Immigration: ID Check app to access their eVisa.
The UK government has said there is no fee for accessing an eVisa. However, travelers are advised to ensure that their passport is linked to their UKVI account with accurate details before traveling.
Any discrepancies could lead to delays at border control or airline check-in points.
Market growth
VisitBritain predicts growth in Indian visitors
The UK's digital visa system is expected to make travel easier for visa holders by allowing them to access and prove their immigration status online.
VisitBritain predicts that Indian visitors to the UK will grow to nearly a million annually by 2030. This growth is bolstered by improved air connectivity between India and the UK.
Airline expansion
British Airways expands routes between India and the UK
British Airways has also expanded its routes between India and the UK. In 2026, the airline added new routes, increasing the average number of weekly flights between the two countries from 155 last year to 178.
The UK government processes most standard visitor visa applications within three weeks and advises travelers to apply well in advance with all supporting documents for their intended travel dates.