ULIP v/s ELSS v/s NSC: All about these investment choices

Unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), and national savings certificates (NSCs) are popular investment choices in India. Each of these has its own benefits and drawbacks, making them suitable for different kinds of investors. Knowing how they perform can help you make better investment decisions. Here is a look at the performance of ULIPs, ELSS, and NSC to help you choose the right investment.

#1 Understanding ULIPs ULIPs are a combination of insurance and investment. A part of the premium goes into life cover, while the rest is invested in market-linked funds. ULIPs offer flexibility in choosing funds and switching between them. However, they come with higher fees compared to other options. The lock-in period is five years, but investors can withdraw after this period under certain conditions.

#2 Performance of ELSS ELSS funds invest primarily in equities and provide tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. They have a minimum lock-in period of three years, which is shorter than ULIPs or NSCs. Historically, ELSS has given higher returns than traditional savings instruments, but it also comes with higher risks owing to market volatility.

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#3 Insights into NSC NSC is a government-backed fixed-income investment with a tenure of five years or 10 years. It guarantees returns at fixed interest rates, which are revised periodically by the government. Unlike ULIPs and ELSS, NSC does not offer any market-linked growth potential, but provides safety against capital loss. It also qualifies for tax deductions under Section 80C.

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