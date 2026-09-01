Ultrahuman raises about $60 million to fund growth and expansion
Business
Ultrahuman, the startup behind smart health gadgets like the M1 Live glucose monitoring wearable and Ring Air smart ring, is raising about $60 million in its latest funding round.
Big names like Qualcomm Ventures, Alpha Wave, LabCorp, Deepinder Goyal, and Blume Ventures pitched in.
The fresh cash is set to fuel Ultrahuman's growth and expansion.
Ultrahuman valuation jumps 65% to $363 million
With this funding, Ultrahuman's value jumped to $363 million, a 65% rise from last time.
Co-founders Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal are aiming higher than ever, with the proceeds to be used for growth, expansion, and other general corporate purposes.
This round follows their previous $35 million raise.