UltraTech Cement to lead India cement price rise April 2026 Business Mar 30, 2026

Get ready to pay more for cement next month. Prices across India are likely to rise in April 2026.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has made it tougher and pricier for companies like UltraTech Cement to get key materials, so they're leading a price hike that others are likely to follow.

Higher costs for fuels like petcoke and coal, plus steeper freight charges, are driving this change.