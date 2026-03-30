UltraTech Cement to lead India cement price rise April 2026
Get ready to pay more for cement next month. Prices across India are likely to rise in April 2026.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has made it tougher and pricier for companies like UltraTech Cement to get key materials, so they're leading a price hike that others are likely to follow.
Higher costs for fuels like petcoke and coal, plus steeper freight charges, are driving this change.
Kiln fuel and packaging costs rise
Supply chain disruptions are expected to increase the cost of kiln fuels by ₹160 to ₹200 per ton and packaging by ₹70 to ₹80 per ton in the April-June quarter (versus October-December).
There's even a shortage of polypropylene for cement bags, worsened by refiners prioritizing crude derivatives for LPG production, tightening availability for packaging-grade polymers.
Even with these challenges, demand for cement is expected to remain resilient due to ongoing real estate and infrastructure projects — future price movements, however, remain uncertain.