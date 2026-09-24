Ultraviolette raises $85 million, Lip-Bu Tan investor adviser, eyes US 2027
Ultraviolette, the Indian electric bike manufacturer, just scored $85 million in new funding, and caught the eye of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who is joining as both investor and adviser.
Tan says he's genuinely impressed by their tech and engineering.
With this boost, Ultraviolette is gearing up to take its bikes beyond India and Europe, setting sights on the US market by 2027.
Ultraviolette ramps production, Tesseract scooter soon
The fresh funds will help Ultraviolette ramp up production of its F77 and X-47 electric motorcycles, plus roll out new models like the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave enduro bike.
They're building a bigger factory to hit 500,000 units a year.
Already in 20 European countries, Ultraviolette is also introducing radar-based safety features on the X-47, so expect its upcoming Tesseract scooter hitting roads soon.