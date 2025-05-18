What's the story

Unlike simple interest, which is calculated only on the initial principal amount, compound interest is calculated on both the initial principal and accumulated interest from previous periods.

This means the interest itself earns interest over time, resulting in exponential growth rather than linear.

Because of this powerful effect, compound interest is a fundamental concept in finance and a key tool for building long-term wealth.

Understanding and leveraging compound interest is essential for effective savings, investment strategies, and achieving financial goals.