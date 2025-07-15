Unemployment rate stable, youth joblessness increases Business Jul 15, 2025

India's overall unemployment rate stayed at 5.6% in June, just like in May, according to the latest government survey.

But for young people, things got a bit worse: youth unemployment nudged up from 15% to 15.3%.

Young women felt this the most—their jobless rate jumped to 17.4%, and fewer are even looking for work now.