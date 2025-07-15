Next Article
Unemployment rate stable, youth joblessness increases
India's overall unemployment rate stayed at 5.6% in June, just like in May, according to the latest government survey.
But for young people, things got a bit worse: youth unemployment nudged up from 15% to 15.3%.
Young women felt this the most—their jobless rate jumped to 17.4%, and fewer are even looking for work now.
Finding a job is getting harder for young Indians
This isn't just about numbers—it shows how finding a job is getting harder for young Indians, especially women.
Female workforce participation dropped again (from 25.5% to 24.5%), highlighting how much work still needs to be done so everyone gets a fair shot at employment in India's economy.