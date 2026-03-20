LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Unilever in talks to sell food business to McCormick
Unilever in talks to sell food business to McCormick
Unilever's food business includes popular brands

Unilever in talks to sell food business to McCormick

By Akash Pandey
Mar 20, 2026
02:53 pm
What's the story

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, is in talks with US-based spice maker McCormick & Company for a possible sale of its food division. The business includes popular brands such as Hellmann's mayonnaise and Knorr soups and seasonings. Both companies have confirmed that these discussions are ongoing but there is no certainty of a deal being reached.

Brand consolidation

Potential merger could create a culinary powerhouse

If the talks lead to a successful deal, it would bring together Unilever's popular brands such as Coleman and Marmite with McCormick's iconic Cholula hot sauce. The move comes after Unilever recently spun off its ice cream brand Magnum Ice Cream Company as part of a strategic shift toward higher-return personal and beauty categories.

Financial impact

Unilever's food business and market challenges

Unilever's food business contributed about a quarter of its total sales in 2025, amounting to over €12.9 billion ($14.91 billion). Meanwhile, the company's personal care and beauty businesses accounted for more than half of its total sales. This potential merger comes as food companies struggle with weak demand amid budget-conscious consumers opting for cheaper store brands and weight-loss drugs curbing overall consumption.

Advertisement

Information

Unilever's strategy to streamline portfolio

Last year, Unilever was reported to be considering selling British brands such as Marmite, Colman's, and Bovril. The move was part of strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus more on beauty and wellbeing. This possible merger with McCormick is another step in that direction.

Advertisement

Market comparison

McCormick and Unilever's market value

McCormick, which had forecast weak profit for 2026 due to higher tariff-related costs, has a market value of around $14.51 billion. On the other hand, London-based Unilever is valued at over $134 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. The Financial Times also recently reported that Unilever and Kraft Heinz had held talks over a potential merger of parts of their food businesses but those discussions have since ended.

Advertisement