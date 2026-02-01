Budget 2026: 'Khelo India Mission' launched to boost sports

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the launch of a new initiative called the 'Khelo India Mission.' The announcement was made during her Union Budget speech on February 1. Sitharaman said, "The sports sector provides multiple means of employment and job opportunities." She emphasized that this mission is an extension of the previous Khelo India program aimed at nurturing sports talent systematically.

Mission details What is the Khelo India Mission? The Khelo India Mission is a 10-year plan to transform the sports sector. It aims to create an integrated talent development pathway with training centers at foundational, intermediate, and elite levels. The mission also focuses on systematic development of coaches and support staff, integration of sports science technology, competitions and leagues to promote sports culture. Additionally, it plans to develop infrastructure for training and competition purposes.

Financial boost ₹500 crore allocated for sports goods manufacturing The Union Budget 2026-27 also announced a first-time allocation of ₹500 crore for the sports goods manufacturing sector. The overall budget allocation for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been increased by over ₹1,000 crore. Sitharaman stressed India's potential to become a global hub for high-quality and affordable sports goods in her speech, announcing a dedicated initiative to promote manufacturing, research, and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences.

