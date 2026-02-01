Union Budget 2026: Agriculture culture gets ₹1.62 trillion allocation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a budget allocation of ₹1,62,671 crore for the agriculture sector in the Union Budget 2026. This marks a 7% increase from the revised estimate of ₹1,51,853 crore for FY 2025-26. The move emphasizes the government's continued commitment to farmer welfare and food security in rural areas.

Budget evolution Ministry's budgetary allocation over the last decade The allocation for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers's Welfare has seen a massive jump over the last decade. The ministry's budget increased from around ₹21,933.50 crore in 2013-14 to an estimated ₹1,51,853 crore in FY 2025-26. This increase highlights the rising fiscal support for India's agricultural sector and its importance to the nation's economy.

Budget analysis Key focus areas of agriculture budget The agriculture budget covers a range of schemes and programs aimed at improving farm production, increasing farmer incomes, strengthening rural infrastructure, and ensuring food security. This includes flagship programs like PM-Kisan income support to farmers, crop insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, price support mechanisms for key commodities, and investments in irrigation/storage/supply chain infrastructure.

Development focus Government's vision for agriculture as reflected in previous budgets The government has previously termed agriculture as the "first engine of development," aligning budget priorities with initiatives that cover crop productivity, rural resilience, animal husbandry, dairying as well as fisheries. In recent years, the focus has also expanded to include mission-mode programs aimed at improving agricultural research, technology adoption and climate-resilient farming practices.

