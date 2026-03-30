Union Budget sets 2% TCS on overseas education and travel

Taneia Bhardwaj warns on remittance markups

With this new rule, upfront tax deductions will drop, so if your family sends ₹30 lakh abroad for tuition, you'll pay ₹60,000 in TCS instead of ₹1.5 lakh.

But before you celebrate those savings, Taneia Bhardwaj from Wise reminds everyone to watch out for hidden costs like exchange rate markups.

Her advice? Make sure you understand all charges and pick service providers with transparent pricing so you really benefit from the lower TCS.