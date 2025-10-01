DA hiked by 3% to 58% for central employees, pensioners

The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) , taking it to 58% for central government employees and pensioners. The move is aimed at combating inflation and will benefit millions of people. The revised DA rate will be effective from July 1, 2025, with arrears. The decision comes after a previous increase of 2% in March this year.

Beneficiaries New DA rate to benefit over 49 lakh employees, pensioners The new DA rate will benefit over 49 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this while announcing the decision. The move comes after a performance-linked bonus was approved for railway employees last month by the Union Cabinet. The DA is revised twice a year, in January and July, to keep up with inflationary trends.

Calculation method DA calculated on Consumer Price Index The DA for central government employees is calculated based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). This data is published every month by the Labour Bureau, a wing of the Labour Ministry. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW) has raised concerns over the delay in announcement and arrears payout, which usually happens in late September and early October.